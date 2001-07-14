Addus HomeCare Names Cliff Blessing as Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Cliff Blessing has been named the Company’s new Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, effective April 20, 2022.

Blessing brings over 15 years of experience in corporate development, finance, and strategy to Addus. He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development for Dallas-based Encompass Health – Home Health & Hospice, the fourth largest U.S. provider of skilled home health services. In this role, he had responsibility for M&A activity and other strategic initiatives, working in close consultation with the company’s senior management team. Prior to joining Encompass in 2012, he held various corporate development and finance roles, including in banking and real estate development.

Blessing has a bachelor's degree in finance from Abilene Christian University and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

Commenting on the announcement, Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are delighted to welcome Cliff to our senior management team in this important new senior executive role at Addus. His previous experience in sourcing and completing strategic acquisitions and strong working knowledge of the skilled home health business will bolster our ongoing acquisition and development efforts. As we continue to expand our service offerings in all three levels of home care, acquisitions remain an integral part of our broader growth strategy. Our development team has a strong record of success, and we look forward to continued growth under Cliff’s leadership. We have a solid pipeline of acquisition opportunities, and we are confident we will benefit from his expertise as we extend our market reach and further strengthen our competitive position.”

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,500 consumers through 207 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

