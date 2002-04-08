AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Multiple ROSA Order from East Coast Private College

Detroit, Michigan, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for 5 ROSA security robots from a renowned private college on the East Coast.



The Company confirmed that this order has been received through one of RAD’s largest authorized dealers. Details of the transaction have not been released due to non-disclosure agreements.

“There’s a really good reason why RAD shipped its two-hundredth ROSA last week,” said Mark Folmer, RAD President. “The robot works as promised, it eliminates problems that weren’t going away by doing nothing, it costs dramatically less than a human alternative, and the marketplace has started to notice. We are thrilled with this multiple unit ROSA order from this prestigious college and expect great results from this deployment,” Folmer added.

The Company also announced that the devices will be managed by RAD’s forthcoming ‘incident management system’. This cloud-based application advances RAD's goal of replacing the security industry’s disparate and obsolete user software and is offered by RAD at no additional cost.

“This college deployment validates everything that RAD is doing,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “The ROSA devices will be positioned in active areas of the campus replacing outdated security systems, without the need for communications cabling. We also anticipate the eventual utilization of RAD Light My Way which will provide students and faculty an added level of personal safety and security,” Reinharz concluded.

The Company confirmed that more than a dozen universities and colleges are actively considering RAD Light My Way, along with multiple RAD devices per location. "We recently started promoting RAD Light My Way to colleges and facility management companies since its announcement late last year," said Craig Stachecki, Senior VP of Sales at RAD. "Our sales pipeline is full of great opportunities. The multiple awards that RAD Light My Way has recently earned certainly got these industry's attention."

RAD Light My Way recently won 2 Secure Campus 2022 Awards from Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine. In October 2021 RAD Light My Way along with RAD's ROSA won CBRE’s 2021 Best Workplace Experience Solution Award.

RAD’s parent company AITX intends to file for listing on the OTCQB within 10 days of filing its YE2022 10-K.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

Attachment