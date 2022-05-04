UserTesting to Announce Financial Results for First Quarter 2022 on May 4, 2022

UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

UserTesting will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-407-9208 International Toll: +1-201-493-6784 Conference ID: 13728559

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of UserTesting’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.usertesting.com%2Fnews-events. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,300 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005083/en/