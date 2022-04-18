WisdomTree Announces New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE)

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. ( WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today that WisdomTree’s Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund (DRW) has been restructured into WisdomTree’s New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE). Listed on the , WTRE seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the CenterSquare New Economy Real Estate Index (CSNERE), and the total expense ratio is 0.58%.



WisdomTree’s New Economy Real Estate Fund provides investors with access to real estate companies that have exposure to technology, science and/or e-commerce related business activities such as data centers, telecommunication towers and logistics warehouses.

“The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund represents an exciting opportunity at the intersection of thematic investing and real estate by providing investors with access to the technology-focused real estate sector poised for expected growth in an efficient, transparent and straightforward way,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree. “From the rise in e-commerce sales necessitating the build out of supply chain infrastructure to the pandemic accelerating the existing robust and growing need for data storage, it’s clear technology-focused businesses within real estate have only grown in their impact.”

To capture this exciting thematic investment opportunity within WTRE, WisdomTree has licensed the CSNERE from CenterSquare Investment Management LLC (CenterSquare), a global investment manager that has developed a proprietary “technology score,” which scores real estate and real estate related companies on a scale from 1-10 on their positive sensitivity to technology. Companies with a score less than 7 are eliminated from the CSNERE.

“CSNERE applies more than 25 years of REIT investment experience to a rules-based security selection process that filters the global universe to identify those real estate and real estate related securities best positioned to capture the favorable demand patterns of the new economy,” said Scott Crowe, Chief Investment Strategist at CenterSquare. “We are excited to be working with WisdomTree to offer investors access to this compelling investment approach.”

WTRE: What’s Under the Hood?

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund merges both qualitative and quantitative evaluations of eligible stocks in an effort to identify a portfolio of real estate securities that are technology focused, have attractive growth and valuation characteristics relative to the investable universe and offer the diversification benefits associated with certain megatrends, such as:

Cloud Computing

4G and 5G Connectivity

Logistics/Supply Chain

Life Sciences

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, call 866.909.9473 or visit wisdomtree.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations, decreases in property value and the effect of varied economic conditions. The fund invests a significant portion of its assets in the communication services sector. This sector can be significantly affected by, among other things, government intervention and regulation, technological innovations that make existing products and services obsolete, and consumer demand. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit and the Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $78 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

About CenterSquare Investment Management LLC

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate and private real estate debt. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. With more than $15 billion in assets under management (March 2022), CenterSquare is proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world’s most well-known institutional and private investors. For more information, visit www.centersquare.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

