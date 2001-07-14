IPA's Advanced PolyTope® TATX-03, a Multi-Antibody Cocktail, Potently Prevents In Vitro Infection of Cells by the Currently Dominant Omicron Sublineage BA.2, in Addition to all Other Variants of Concern

IPA (IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.) (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSXV: IPA) is pleased to share the outcome of recent laboratory data on their PolyTope® TATX-03 antibody cocktail, which demonstrates strong neutralizing activity toward the Omicron subvariant BA.2. The BA.2 pseudovirus was neutralized with a potency comparable to the previously analyzed Omicron BA.1, demonstrating ongoing and continued consistency of the cocktail to potently neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC). This functional outcome was supported by demonstrated binding of each individual antibody constituent to spike-protein trimer BA.2, data which is also highly comparable with the binding observed against BA.1.

Various sublineages were identified relatively soon after the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant was designated as a VOC. Of the sublineages classified, BA.2 and BA.3 have higher transmission potential than, for example, BA.1. Given the global prevalence and exceptional transmissibility of BA.2, as well as the reality that most antibody therapies authorized by the FDA under Emergency Use Authorization have lost neutralizing potency against the Omicron variants, recent conversations with the Food and Drug Administration led to prioritizing potency screening of IPA’s TATX-03 product toward BA.2. In line with recent in silico modelling predictions at IPA, the in vitro experimental data showed no significant difference in TATX-03 antibody binding to Omicron and the BA.2 sublineage. As anticipated, IPA’s rationally designed anti-SARS-CoV-2 cocktail potently prevented cell infection by Omicron sublineage BA.2 pseudovirus particles at similar antibody concentrations compared to BA.1, resulting in complete neutralization of this dominant subvariant .

“In our news release on January 31st,we announced data demonstrating the potent neutralization of the Omicron BA.1 subvariant by IPA’s PolyTope® TATX-03. Once again, the remarkable and unprecedented endurance of our first-generation TATX-03 antibody cocktail demonstrates a unique ability to maintain neutralization potency against all concerning viral mutants, this time against the currently dominant Omicron sublineage BA.2 containing, yet again, unique mutations,” stated Dr. Ilse Roodink, CSO of IPA. “With the new results on the BA.2 subvariant, the vast data package on IPA’s TATX-03 pharmaceutical continues to mount, demonstrating limited variation in its powerful and consistent neutralization potency against all virus variants, giving great confidence to the significance of this resilient product. This is, again, a wonderful confirmation of the sustainability and long-term value of our TATX-03 therapy.”

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a biotherapeutic, innovation-powered company that supports its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel antibodies against a broad range of target classes and diseases. The Company offers a hybrid of services and programs with advanced platforms and technologies — dynamic scientists and business advisors — to optimize antibody discovery and development, against rare and/or challenging epitopes. For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com.

