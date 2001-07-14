Revitalist Reports Fourteen Months of Consecutive Monthly Visit Growth and a 466% Increase Year over Year for March 2022

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce patient visits for the month of March 2022 increased by 466% year over year, representing the fourteenth consecutive month of positive visit growth for the Company.

Monthly visits are summarized in the chart below.

Month Year Patient Visits February 2021 185 March 2021 225 April 2021 267 May 2021 341 June 2021 359 July 2021 496 August 2021 535 September 2021 600 October 2021 664 November 2021 745 December 2021 858 January 2022 871 February 2022 975 March 2022 1274

CEO, Kathryn Walker states, “I’m pleased to report that we have another consecutive month of month over month increased visits at Revitalist. We are currently running 9 clinics in 6 States, of which the majority of the clinics were opened in Q3 and Q4 of 2021. We expect to have continued growth as these clinics mature in the markets they serve. The infrastructure has been created to scale significantly over the next few years and capture the increased demand. Thanks to the entire team that worked hard to achieve this growth and for offering exceptional care to our patients. I look forward to continued growth in the coming months as our clinics mature in their respective regions.”

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 75,000 stock to certain employees and consultants pursuant to the terms of the Company's long term incentive plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.09 per share.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations operating in the United States. Revitalist proudly offers hope to patients suffering from treatment resistant pain and mood conditions through ketamine assisted psychotherapy (‘KAP”). Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, has witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of KAP and intends on offering other psychedelic treatments as they become available. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

