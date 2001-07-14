HomeServe Acquires Howard County, Maryland's Ken Griffin Plumbing Services

HomeServe+USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair, and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of Ken Griffin Plumbing Services, Inc. The family-owned company, which is based in Dayton, Maryland and services all of Howard County, was founded over 30 years ago in 1989 and led by Ken and Kathy Griffin. They boast an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and have won numerous accolades including the honor of being voted “Best of Howard County” for 24 years in a row.

The Ken Griffin team mainly serves residential customers, but also offers commercial services to area businesses. As a full-service plumbing company, Ken Griffin offers a spectrum of services, including repair and replacement of water heaters, toilets, faucets, as well as drain cleaning, leak detection, gas piping and installation of gas appliances, well water treatment, well pump repair and replacement, and general preventative maintenance and emergency services.

Ken Griffin, founder of Ken Griffin Plumbing Services, and all of the existing staff will stay on board to keep the company running smoothly and serve the customers who depend on them every day.

“Starting and growing this business for the last three decades has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said Ken Griffin. “For this next chapter, we are thrilled to partner with HomeServe and to continue our commitment of providing top quality service for residents in Howard County and beyond. We can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

The acquisition of Ken Griffin Plumbing Services marks acquisition number five in the greater D.C. area for HomeServe. Today’s news comes just over a year after HomeServe acquired nearby Columbia-based Environmental Systems Associates (ESA), a provider of residential heating and air conditioning in the area since 1972 and fellow “Best of Howard County” award winner.

“Ken Griffin has been a staple in the greater Metropolitan D.C. area for over three decades and their plumbing services will be highly complementary to ESA’s HVAC services,” commented Deb Dulsky, Global Managing Director, HVAC at HomeServe. “We are excited to have two of Howard County’s “Bests”, along with CroppMetcalfe and the other great brands we have serving the greater Metropolitan D.C. and Baltimore areas. We plan to continue our growth through strategic acquisitions, both in the Mid-Atlantic and in other regions across the country.”

Leading HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses interested in exploring the opportunity to join HomeServe should visit www.HomeServeTransition.com or contact Deb Dulsky, Global Managing Director, HVAC, at [email protected]. For more information about HomeServe, visit www.HomeServe.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a customer-focused company that enables utilities and municipalities to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies. Serving more than 4.8 million customers across the US and Canada and working through over 1,100 leading municipal and utility partners, HomeServe protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies.

Through its network of skilled locally based technicians, HomeServe makes a repair or install in a customer’s home every 34 seconds. HomeServe is also a leading provider of residential Energy Efficiency Solutions. Over the past twelve months, HomeServe has installed almost $100 million dollars’ worth of residential HVAC efficiency upgrades.

Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005254/en/