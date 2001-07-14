Seagen Announces Plans to Expand Pacific Northwest Biomanufacturing Capacity to Support Growing Portfolio of Transformative Cancer Medicines

Seagen+Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced plans to build a new facility in Everett, Washington, to expand the company’s biomanufacturing capacity and enable the company greater control and flexibility over the production of its medicines to treat cancer. The 270,000-square-foot facility will be built north of the company’s U.S. headquarters in Bothell, Washington. Seagen expects to have the facility operational in 2024 and ultimately employ up to 200 highly skilled workers to produce medicines for clinical trials and the commercial market.

“In cancer research and development, Seagen must continue to be agile and flexible, especially in manufacturing, to advance our promising pipeline of medicines for people living with cancer and bring these medicines to patients as fast as possible,” said Clay Siegall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Seagen. “This new biomanufacturing facility is another way we are growing and expanding operations while also positioning ourselves to attract top-flight talent to drive our business priorities.”

The new biomanufacturing facility is a “greenfield” project, constructed from the ground up into a modern production facility to make advanced medicines. Seagen plans to make antibody-based medicines (also called biologics) in the new fully integrated plant for the commercial market and for use in clinical sites around the world. The new facility will add to Seagen’s existing manufacturing site in the Bothell area. This project will create up to 150 new jobs during the initial construction of the shell and core of the building.

Seagen has four marketed therapies used in the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma and urothelial (bladder), breast and cervical cancers. In research and development, Seagen is advancing more than 17 programs, including approved products and a deep and diverse early- and late-stage pipeline across a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

As a global biotech company, Seagen employs more than 2,800 people worldwide including more than 1,600 people in the Pacific Northwest.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on our marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those relating to plans for the construction, development and operation of the referenced facility, including the expected timeline and potential uses of the facility, and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the potential for delays or difficulties in construction and development of the facility, obtaining and installing necessary equipment, complying with regulatory requirements or operating the facility and risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Seagen is contained under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Seagen disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

