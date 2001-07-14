Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first company in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership with Flee, the long-term electric car rental service owned by Aon Mobility Solutions, to expand the innovative transportation offerings in the Helbiz app.

Helbiz Expands Transportation Offerings with the Addition of Flee, Electric Car Service of the Aon Mobility Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Flee is the first long-term pay-per-use car rental service that uses a digital approach and provides an optional, personalized consultation from experts to help select the best vehicle for their needs. Through this partnership, users will be able to safely and conveniently access Flee’s car leasing service through the Helbiz app beginning today.

This partnership helps create a wider integrated ecosystem with the introduction of electric cars as an option in addition to e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds. It underscores Helbiz’s continued commitment to bring innovative solutions to its users, offering them a variety of mobility options that best suit their transportation needs.

"The partnership with Flee for us at Helbiz is a source of great pride, and it is yet another opportunity that allows us to demonstrate how much the synergies between the two companies lead to the achievement of shared goals: respect for the environment, sustainability and the continued interest in developing collaborations that lead to a smarter and greener mobility," said Jonathan Hannestad, Chief Operating Officer of Helbiz. "We are happy to be able to expand our ecosystem of mobility that allows customers to have access to different solutions that meet their every need."

Gabriele Ratti, Head of Mobility, Affinity, SME & DCS in Aon, said, “thanks to this partnership with Helbiz, Flee starts a path to build a green and innovative mobility ecosystem that is even more integrated, with the aim of becoming a reference point for users who in their daily lives that need to use different means to move quickly, sustainably and comfortably. The evolution of the market and of mobility habits have in fact led more and more people to abandon their own car to resort to smarter and more accessible solutions, such as sharing and long-term rental. The solutions offered also allow for the optimization of one's mobility budget.”

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Flee

Flee is the innovation project of Aon Mobility Solutions, constructed through the combination of skills focused on creating an alternative and original offer in the mobility sector. Flee is a new way of giving individuals mobility without worries; a smart and safe long-term pay-per-use rental service allowing cars to be used free of care.

About Aon:

Aon+plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Follow Aon on Instagram and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon website www.aon.it.

