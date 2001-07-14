Vesta Integration with Docutech® Supports Lenders' Pursuit of End-to-End Digital Mortgage Automation

Vesta, a modern mortgage loan origination system (LOS) and software-as-a-service company, and Docutech®, the leading provider of document%2C+eSign%2C+eClose+and+digital-to-print+fulfillment+technology+for+the+mortgage+industry and a member of the First American family of companies, today announced a new integration that helps lenders make significant progress toward end-to-end digital mortgage automation. The integration empowers lenders using the Vesta LOS platform to accelerate their closing process, seamlessly generate document packages and support eSignatures via Docutech’s leading suite of digital mortgage and eClosing solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005162/en/

“We’re thrilled to integrate with Docutech, the best-in-class document generation and eClosing provider, to drive a better experience for our LOS customers and, by extension, the end consumer,” said Mike Yu, Vesta’s CEO. “Together, we’re excited to unlock efficiencies in the lending process to better serve today’s lenders and borrowers and help the industry make end-to-end digital mortgage automation a reality.”

Vesta’s next-generation LOS enables lenders of all sizes to build custom workflows that power a more efficient lending process. The integration with Docutech, whose platform digitizes and streamlines the creation, delivery, execution and management of mortgage documents, provides lenders with a faster, more secure and cost-effective process to generate, deliver and track mortgage documents from disclosures through closing. The integration leverages Vesta’s open APIs, which provide a seamless interface from within the LOS.

“Lenders are looking to digitize and accelerate as much of the lending workflow as possible,” said Emily Shapiro, president of Docutech. “Our integration with Vesta gives lenders a digital-first platform that makes the document and eClosing process faster and more compliant.”

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, and customizable workflows for an end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company was founded by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang in 2020. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta%26rsquo%3Bs+LinkedIn.

About Docutech

Docutech®, a member of the First American family of companies, provides an end-to-end, integrated, digital mortgage experience – from document generation to eDelivery, eClose and print fulfillment. Docutech sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Founded in 1991, and acquired by First American in 2020, Docutech has become a technology powerhouse, with the marriage of their innovative technology and the distribution, expertise and financial strength of First American. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter %40Docutech.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is the premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005162/en/