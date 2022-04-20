Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. Introduces Fable & Folly, A Rare Spirit Crafted from Recovered Kentucky Whiskey Stocks

PR Newswire

The 14 Year Old Whiskey Combines Six Orphaned Stocks and a Proprietary Blend in One Premium Liquid

A FORGOTTEN STOREHOUSE IN KENTUCKY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. is pleased to announce the latest release from the company: Fable & Folly Finest Quality Whiskey Aged 14 Years. Fable & Folly was crafted from a proprietary blend that includes the last remaining stocks of Barterhouse, Forged Oak and various Rhetoric releases.

Orphan Barrel searches for rare whiskeys hidden away and nearly forgotten in the dark corners of distilleries and rickhouses, bottling and releasing limited amounts of these treasured liquids with the care and craft they deserve. When Master Blender Andrew Mackay discovered the last remaining stores of rare, orphaned whiskeys from years past, he thought it was only fitting to share these whiskeys with the world within one bespoke blend– Fable & Folly. He married the last remaining stocks of Barterhouse, Forged Oak and various Rhetoric releases with a proprietary blend to create the expression, which pays homage to the original releases yet possesses a distinct profile of its own.

"Fable & Folly honors the quality ingredients that go into it and the ethos of the Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. as a whole," said Mackay. "In my discoveries of the six orphaned stocks that are part of Fable & Folly, it became clear that blending them would both highlight and enhance the nuances that make these liquids so special. Fable & Folly tells the stories of whiskeys past while exciting aficionados and collectors with a unique new spirit that stands the test of time."

Fable & Folly is a harmonious creation that uniquely balances age and flavor. This whiskey beautifully accents the rich, smooth character of the orphaned stocks within it, featuring spicy notes of rye and pepper. It begins with a burst of spice and delicately warms to a smooth richness with sweet notes of syrup and fruit.

The spirit animal displayed on the bottle pays homage to this proprietary blend - a hybrid of the three signature animals of the whiskeys from which Fable & Folly came: a stag, a hummingbird and a fox. Like this bespoke creature, the liquid combines the best of these stocks into one delicious and distinctive breed of whiskey, a perfect embodiment of the Fable & Folly heritage, lore and legacy.

This special edition bottle is available in limited quantities at select spirits retailers nationwide with an SRP of $149.99 for 750mL. Fable & Folly can be purchased on ReserveBar, Drizly.com or the Drizly app where shipping and delivery are available. For more information on Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co., click here and follow @orphanbarrel on Instagram.

Each Orphan Barrel expression is meticulously bottled with pride to ensure these rare whiskeys are treated with the care they deserve, because once they're gone, they're gone forever.

ABOUT ORPHAN BARREL WHISKEY DISTILLING CO.

The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. is an endeavor to rescue nearly forgotten barrels of delicious American whiskey and Scotch Whisky and share them with discerning adult consumers. We are inspired by creativity, delicious whisky, good times and great stories. The project is owned and run by Diageo and headquartered in Tullahoma, Tenn. However, we like to think the project is founded in dark, quiet corners of rickhouses and storehouses around the world where great whiskeys are just waiting to be discovered.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskeys, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Please Drink Responsibly. Fable & Folly 14 Year Old. 45% Alc./Vol. Imported by Diageo, New York, NY 2022.

