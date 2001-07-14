Zynga to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 9, 2022, at approximately 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time) via press release. Due to the pending transaction with Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. announced on January 10, 2022, Zynga will not host a conference call or provide forward guidance in connection with the release of its quarterly results.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR RacingTM, Empires & PuzzlesTM, FarmVilleTM, Golf RivalTM, Hair ChallengeTM, Harry Potter: Puzzles & SpellsTM, High Heels!TM, Merge Dragons!TM, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With FriendsTM and Zynga PokerTM. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga+blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005133/en/