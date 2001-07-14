Alkaline88's First "Club Pack" Will Launch Exclusively in 589 Sam's Clubs in Early May

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that its Alkaline88® 1 gallon, the best-selling bulk-size enhanced water product in the country, will now be available in 589 Sam’s Clubs across the country in a 4 pack “Club Pack”. The Club Pack was designed exclusively for Sam’s Club’s over 40 million members.

“The Alkaline88 1 gallon has always distinguished itself due to its size, packaging and Deliciously Smooth™ taste,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We believe the four-unit Club Pack we’ve designed for Sam’s Club will be a hit with members looking for premium water in a value package.

“This is another huge win for the Alkaline Water Company and our shareholders,” continued Mr. Wright. “The Club Pack is the first time that our 1 gallon will be sold as a 4 pack. It was designed exclusively for Sam’s Club’s over 40 million members and will be available to them in early May. With the kind of sales velocity we’ve experienced in the grocery channel over the years, we expect the Alkaline88® Club Pack will soon become a member favorite at Sam’s Club.

“Our individual gallon bottle has sold extremely well in the grocery channel in the nine years since we first introduced it in Southern California. Now, according to Nielsen data for Total US Food for the 26 week period ending 3/26/2022, our 1 gallon is the sixth best-selling product by dollar volume among value-added water products. It was also the fastest-growing SKU both in terms of dollar and unit volume of any of the top-10 value-added SKUs. The SPINS natural grocery channel data for the 12 months ending 12/26/21, show that Alkaline88’s 1 gallon was the number-one best-selling enhanced water in dollar volumelast year. This product has seen tremendous success in every retail channel. We are grateful to Sam’s Club for allowing us the opportunity to be the first alkaline 1 gallon water offering in their warehouse clubs,” concluded Mr. Wright.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart, Inc. is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 38th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

