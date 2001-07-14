Teradata Named One of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 13th consecutive year.

“We’re thrilled that Teradata has again been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022,” said Molly Treese, Chief Legal Officer at Teradata. “At Teradata, we always strive for the highest standards of ethics and integrity and continually work to enhance our company’s compliance programs for the benefit of our customers, investors, partners, and employees. In 2021 and 2022, we made significant progress in advancing our Environmental, Social and Governance program, and we are looking forward to further major steps towards meeting our ambitious goals.”

Teradata is one of only four honorees in the Software and Services industry. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Teradata for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere’s 2022 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year’s World’s Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points over the past five calendar years.

Teradata’s outperformance, which Ethisphere refers to as the “%3Cb%3EEthics+Premium%3C%2Fb%3E,” has remained consistent since Ethisphere began tracking the performance of honoree companies.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fworldsmostethicalcompanies.com%2Fhonorees.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https%3A%2F%2Fethisphere.com.

