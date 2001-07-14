Dream Industrial REIT Announces April 2022 Monthly Distribution

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (the “Trust”) announced today its April 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 13, 2022 to unitholders of record as at April 29, 2022.

