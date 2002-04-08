Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the “Company) (: TWTR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Twitter securities between March 24, 2022, and April 1, 2022, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/twtr.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk announced that he had purchased over 73 million shares of Twitter stock – a 9.2% stake in the Twitter. Following this news, Twitter stock surged on April 4, 2022, closing 27% higher than its closing price the previous day.

The complaint alleges that by failing to timely disclose his ownership stake, Musk was able to acquire shares of Twitter less expensively during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/twtr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Twitter you have until June 13, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

