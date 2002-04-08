IPG Acquires Stake in The Famous Group

New York, NY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (: IPG) has acquired a stake in The Famous Group, an award-winning fan experience technology company based in Los Angeles. The Famous Group, founded in 1997, is an innovator in the creation of mixed and augmented reality experiences for live events. The company has partnered with many of the world’s most iconic live event organizations to create unforgettable moments, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, Nickelodeon, WWE, and others. The Famous Group has also worked with some of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands, including Verizon, Nike, and others.

With this investment, The Famous Group will partner across the IPG portfolio to create immersive, interactive experiences for clients and media partners through its innovative technology solutions. While The Famous Group will continue to operate under its agency name and retain its ability to work independently with existing and future clients, it will be aligned with Momentum Worldwide, a leading experiential marketing agency.

“By formalizing our relationship and taking a stake in The Famous Group, we can accelerate the pace at which we move to deliver the next generation of live events, with scalable technology platforms and a deeper connection to our data resources and capabilities. Together with Jon and his teams, we can create hybrid brand experiences that engage larger audiences with personalized experiences and also drive better measurement and accountability for marketers,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group.

“I’ve experienced first-hand the strength that IPG brings to creating memorable and immersive brand experiences. Innovation is at the core of both our businesses and together we will make the impossible, possible and create ‘wow’ moments for audiences and brands alike,” said Jon Slusser, Partner and CEO, The Famous Group.

“The Famous Group has been creating outstanding work in the mixed reality and live events space and our partnership will blend metaverse and physical experiences at scale, bringing the next level of experiential marketing to our clients and the industry,” added Chris Weil, Chairman and CEO, Momentum Worldwide.

Montminy & Co. served as advisors to TFG. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Famous Group

The Famous Group (TFG) is a fan experience company located in Los Angeles, California. Through a mix of strategy, creative and technology, the company has created moments for the biggest brands, venues and events in the world. These immersive fan experiences have been in partnership with Fortune 500 brands, professional sports teams and leagues, Esports, concerts, festivals and retail environments. Among the key achievements include working with the NFL on the last 17 Super Bowls and innovative projects with the NBA, Nike, Live Nation, Ubisoft, NCAA, NHL , PGA, WWE and more than 90 professional sports teams and venues.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $9.11 billion in 2021.





