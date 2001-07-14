Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $90M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Property in Atlanta

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged $90 million in refinancing on behalf of Perennial Properties, Inc. for Arya Peachtree, a 282-unit multifamily property located at 1777 Peachtree St. NE in Atlanta.

Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Blake Cohen, Richard Henry and Taylor Crowder of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets team secured the refinancing loan.

“Peachtree St. has seen tremendous demand over the past several years, sparked by the expansion and development happening in the area, including the recent multi-million-dollar renovation/expansion of Piedmont Hospital in the property’s immediate neighborhood,” said Ryan, Vice Chair at Cushman & Wakefield. “Arya Peachtree as a result is very well positioned to capture increased leasing demand as Atlanta gradually continues its post-pandemic reopening.”

Arya Peachtree is a newly constructed, 12-story Class A space with 16,346 square feet of office and retail on the first two floors and access to two of Atlanta’s largest commercial and employment hubs, Buckhead and Midtown.

