Benefitfocus to hold Investor Day

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. ( BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced it will hold an Investor Day in New York City on May 10, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. E.T. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with members of the management team. Interested parties may reach out to [email protected] to register for the in-person event or watch the webcast live via the link available at https://investorday.benefitfocus.com. A replay of the event will be available following the conclusion of the broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website.



About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Relations:

Ana Perez

843-981-8898

[email protected]



Investor Relations:

Doug Kuckelman

843-790-7460

[email protected]