The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces New Global Environmental Goals, Including a Plan to Achieve Net Zero Emissions in its Own Operations by 2040

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide, today announced plans to expand and accelerate environmental goals as part of the Company’s ongoing environmental sustainability strategy.

As part of its global efforts, TJX is aiming to:

Achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations by 2040

Source 100% renewable energy in its operations by 2030

Divert 85% of its operational waste from landfill by 2027

Shift 100% of the packaging for products developed in-house by its product design team to be reusable, recyclable, or contain sustainable materials by 2030

“For 45 years, TJX’s mission of delivering great value to our customers every day has gone hand-in-hand with our commitment to act as a responsible corporate citizen, invest in our Associates and our communities, and operate our business ethically,” said Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc. “I am so pleased with all we have accomplished over the years, and we are by no means done. These new environmental sustainability goals are important to us in terms of our work to mitigate our impact on the environment. We look forward to continuing to enhance our programs and reporting as we move forward.”

These commitments expand upon the work the Company has been engaged in and build on its environmental priorities of reducing its emissions and energy usage, managing waste, and sourcing responsibly. In June 2020, after exceeding its previous GHG emissions reduction goal, TJX set a science-based target in alignment with the United Nations’ Paris Agreement guidelines: a 55% absolute reduction in GHG emissions from direct operations by Fiscal Year 2030, against a Fiscal Year 2017 baseline. The Company plans to continue to report against this target on its path toward its net zero emissions goal in its operations. TJX has responded to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire for 12 consecutive years, most recently earning an A- for its 2021 disclosure.

Environmental Sustainability is one of four key pillars of TJX’s Corporate Responsibility efforts, which also includes Workplace, Communities, and Responsible Business. To learn more about TJX’s new environmental goals and our work and progress in this area from Fiscal 2021, please visit www.tjx.com%2Fresponsibility%2Fenvironment%2F.

