Dream Impact Trust Announces April 2022 Monthly Distribution

DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) (“Dream MPCT” or the “Trust”) today announced its April 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 13, 2022 to unitholders of record as at April 29, 2022.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Impact Trust is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Impact are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities; while generating attractive returns for investors. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

