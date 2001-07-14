Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dream Office REIT April 2022 Monthly Distribution

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) (“Dream Office” or the “Trust”) today announced its April 2022 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 13, 2022 to unitholders of record as at April 29, 2022.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with approximately 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220418005622r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005622/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus