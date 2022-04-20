Net Medical Accredited With A+ Rating by the Better Business Bureau

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today that the company has been fully accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.

CEO Dick Govatski said, "We welcome the A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau. It's yet another strong endorsement of our company's high operating standards by a widely respected business group. This is particularly important for a company operating in the medical field."

A Better Business Bureau accreditation is awarded to companies that meet specific standards of honesty and integrity. It is meant to give customers confidence that they are dealing with an ethical and vetted business.

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email [email protected]

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC PINK:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical Xpress has two operating units. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company specializes in teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare and telenephrology. We maintain a 24/7/365 call center, software developers, and telemedicine platforms. In addition, Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans is utilized to provide statewide COVID and FLU testing for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices, and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are the company's current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as "plans," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "believes," and similar expressions referring to future periods. The company believes any expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698007/Net-Medical-Accredited-With-A-Rating-by-the-Better-Business-Bureau



