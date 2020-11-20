Project Makeover and Queer Eye Team Up to Combine the Best of TV and In-Game Transformations

Calling all Queer+Eye fans to unleash their creativity in an exclusive partnership with Project+Makeover, Magic+Tavern’s top-downloaded mobile game. In Queer Eye’s first-ever mobile app partnership, the cast joins Project Makeover’s characters to help them glamorize, accessorize and revamp their clients’ looks by completing puzzles to win coins, mystery boxes, and gems to transform clients into stylish trend-setting mavens.

The style experts from Netflix’s Queer Eye join the cast of Project Makeover in a first-ever mobile-app partnership. (Graphic: Queer Eye and Project Makeover)

The partnership, which was facilitated by IMG, will see the Fab Five take over Project Makeover’s “Time Makeover.” Instead of the game’s usual characters, players get to work with the Fab Five through a series of fun tasks throughout the game. Inspired by Queer Eye’s hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals, Project Makeover is more than clothing and makeup – homes and businesses are also part of the transformation fun.

Queer Eye, the nine-time Emmy award-winning television show from Scout Productions, debuted in 2018 on Netflix. The series, which boasts hundreds of millions of fans across the globe, follows a team of professionals as they perform transformative life makeovers.

As an AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) partner studio, Magic Tavern launched Project Makeover in 2020, and the title shot up to the #1 grossing game in 24 countries and the #1 most downloaded game in 142 countries after leveraging AppLovin’s market-leading software solutions and creative expertise1 with 67+ million installs.

“For the past five years, fans have seen the Fab Five perform makeovers around the world, and for the first time, they’ll have the opportunity to create their own iconic transformations on Project Makeover,” said David Colins, CEO of Scout Productions Inc. and creator behind Queer Eye. “We’re thrilled about this partnership with Magic Tavern and can’t wait to see what fans come up with alongside Bobby, Tan, Karamo, Jonathan, and Antoni.”

“We are thrilled to be able to team up with Queer Eye. We wanted the best for the Fab Five – we worked directly with them for their guidance so that we could ensure that players felt they were interacting with the characters from the show, and we are excited about what we were able to achieve,” said Mike Chera, Creative Director at Magic Tavern. “We are extremely excited to bring the real-life characters into our game – their appearance and likeness and expressions – takes a lot of time and effort to get it absolutely right.”

The Queer Eye partnership and Fab Five appearances will be available to all Project Makeover players starting today for a limited time.

“We know Queer Eye fans are craving for more ways to interact with their favorite makeover team, and the Fab Five is always looking for unique opportunities to flex their transformational skills,” added Van Kokeh, VP of Licensing at IMG. “It is a great fit, and we are excited to bring Queer Eye into this hit game.”

Begin honing your transformational skills today. Project Makeover is free for download in the Apple+App+Store and Google+Play. To join the dialogue, follow Project Makeover on Instagram and Facebook.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first party content includes more than 350+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

About Magic Tavern

Magic+Tavern is where wizards and adventurers join forces to create enchanting worlds. The studio has proudly brought together millions of players and received numerous accolades for its chart-topping games including Matchington Mansion and Project Makeover, which have been featured by Apple, Google and more.

About Scout Productions

Scout Productions is an Emmy®- and Academy Award®-winning media company, co-founded by David Collins and Michael Williams, committed to culturally transformative and emotionally gripping content across multiple platforms. Through their unconventional style of storytelling, Scout shines a light on unseen worlds and celebrates underrepresented communities through heartfelt entertainment.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

