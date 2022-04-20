Demand Brands (Dman) Puts Down New Roots on 420 and Celebrates a New Look

WATSONVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DB") http://dman.co, a leading vertically integrated cannabis company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website and branding campaign.

In the last few months, DB's new management team has put in a tremendous amount of work with CIEL AM to capture DB's values and vision for its investors and shareholders.

New Website Features:

The new website captures DB's vertically integrated platform through its portfolio, partnerships, and business segments. DB's business segments include management consulting, brand & supply management, and real estate.

The website also features a Stories section where we bring you the latest and the greatest news on DB, insights from our in-house industry analyst and Director of Investor Relations, Christian Julin, and a spotlights blog for us to engage with the cannabis industry in conversations on topics that drive DB. We envision growing this stories section into a platform that champions optimization through vertical integration and innovation, and advocates destigmatization, inclusion, diversity, and decriminalization.

New Investor Relations Page:

DB has also launched a new Investor Relations ("IR") page. The new IR page includes the latest corporate presentation, FAQs, and insights on DB's portfolio and partnerships. The IR page also discusses our approach to vertical integration and how it is achieved through our in-house soil to sale capabilities.

DB's new management thanks CIEL AM for capturing the primary goal of the branding campaign: to accurately communicate DB's mission, vision, and values.

We hope investors and our shareholders enjoy and share the new website! For any suggestions, questions, or comments please contact us.

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands is a publicly-traded company that has vertical integration, optimization, and innovation at the heart of its core strategy. We strategically invest in, acquire & partner with synergistic cannabis companies to optimize and expand our vertically integrated platform with the goal of becoming a multi-state operation that captures value at every stage of the soil to sale process. Our capabilities include cultivation, processing, brand & supply management, and real estate.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

+1 (415) 685-0317

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements. This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "projects" "will", or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Demand Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698083/Demand-Brands-Dman-Puts-Down-New-Roots-on-420-and-Celebrates-a-New-Look



