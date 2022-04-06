Supernova Energy, Inc. Comments on Recent Groundbreaking EPA Proposal to Cut Emissions from Power Plants and Industrial Sources In 25 States

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") today, comments on the recent ground-breaking EPA announcements proposing to drastically cut emissions from power plants and industrial sources in 25 States.

An Excerpt from a recent EPA press release:

"Following clear Clean Air Act requirements and meeting a court deadline, EPA is proposing a federal plan that would cut pollution from power plants and industrial sources that significantly contribute to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone, or smog, for millions of Americans who live downwind."

The entire EPA press release can be found at the link below:

https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-proposes-good-neighbor-plan-cut-smog-across-much-united-states

The EPA Good Neighbor Plan can be found at the link below:

https://www.epa.gov/csapr/good-neighbor-plan-2015-ozone-naaqs

Supernova's subsidiary KLIR Sky, Ltd. ("KLIR") is a greenhouse gas mitigation company. We are committed to using our Pollution Reduction as a Service ("PRaaS") to be a solution to the world's climate change & greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions problem.

Nicholas Upchurch CEO of Supernova Energy, Inc., and founder of KLIR comments: "The EPA announcements this year shows us the seriousness the EPA is taking to implement emissions reduction policies ASAP. These policies are critical to fighting climate change and protecting the population from harm pollution. We are ecstatic about the EPA's efforts for the benefit of the planet but also the opportunity it presents for KLIR to be a leading emissions reduction solution."

The April 6, 2022, published EPA proposal is as follows:

On April 6, 2022, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a proposed rule in the Federal Register that would build on its existing Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) program by limiting further the emission of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from stationary sources located in 26 states. 87 Fed. Reg. 20,036 (Apr, 6, 2022).

Rule Summary

On February 28, 2022, the Administrator signed a proposed Federal Implementation Plan (FIP) to assure that the 26 states identified in the proposal do not significantly contribute to problems attaining and maintaining the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) in downwind states. This action, known as a "Transport Rule" would help states fully resolve their Clean Air Act "good neighbor" obligations for the 2015 Ozone NAAQS.

The rule would establish an allowance-based ozone season trading program with nitrogen oxides (NO X ) emissions budgets for fossil fuel-fired power plants in 25 states. The rule would also establish NO X emissions limitations for certain other industrial stationary sources in 23 states.

"As we have been developing and building our first Klir PRaaS System, we have been preparing to sync with governments in the US on a state and federal level and then internationally to work with them to deploy our systems to industrial smokestack polluters.", said Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Upchurch. We will now accelerate our plan to add to our team and develop a government relations department."

"This EPA action is very exciting news for the fight against smog and climate change and for our future potential. We look forward to taking advantage of this opportunity and sharing more with our loyal shareholders as progress continues.", said Mr. Upchurch.

About Supernova Energy, Inc.

Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) is an American-based oil and gas production and exploration company with key holdings Kentucky. The Company's goal is to acquire economical leases in known oil and gas formations with a low cost of recovery. The strategy is to specialize in wellbore completion, re-completion, and workovers on existing oil and gas production. The Company is also in the business of greenhouse gas exhaust mitigation through its majority owned subsidiary, KLIR Sky, Ltd. (www.klirsky.com).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Supernova Energy Inc., plans, and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "goal," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are outlined in our quarterly and annual reports.

CONTACT:

Nicholas Upchurch

Supernova Energy Inc.

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE: Supernova Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698065/Supernova-Energy-Inc-Comments-on-Recent-Groundbreaking-EPA-Proposal-to-Cut-Emissions-from-Power-Plants-and-Industrial-Sources-In-25-States



