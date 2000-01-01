Procter & Gamble Polishes Its 2022 Guidance

The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG, Financial) delivered good news for investors in its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings report by upping its full-year 2022 sales forecast, citing improved demand for its portfolio of cleaning and personal care products, even in the face of price increases.

P&G saw sales grow at a stronger rate than in the last decade and a half. The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 net sales of $19.4 billion, an increase of 7% versus the prior year. Excluding the impacts of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures, organic sales increased 10%. Diluted net earnings per share were $1.33, an increase of 6% versus the prior-year quarter.

The organic sales increase was driven by a 3% increase in shipment volumes, 5% from increased pricing and 2% from positive geographic and product mix.

Operating cash flow was $3.2 billion for the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 74%. The company returned over $3.4 billion of cash to shareholders via approximately $2.2 billion of dividend payments and $1.2 billion of common stock repurchases.

With the economy in rough shape, however, there are analysts who are worried that consumer behavior could shift negatively. "We certainly have our eyes wide open and (will) watch for any change in terms of consumer behavior," said Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten on a conference call with analysts.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, shares of P&G were trading at about $163.74, a gain of $4.33 per share, or 2.72%. The GF Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued.

“We delivered another quarter with strong sales growth and made sequential earnings growth progress despite significant and increasing cost headwinds,” said Jon Moeller, President and CEO. “These results enable us to raise our top-line growth outlook for the fiscal year and to maintain our EPS guidance range. Our focus remains on the strategies of superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and continually improving P&G’s organization and culture. These strategies have enabled us to build and sustain strong momentum. They remain the right strategies to manage through the near-term cost and operational challenges we’re facing and to deliver long-term balanced growth and value creation.”

P&G raised its outlook for fiscal 2022 all-in sales growth from a range of 3% to 4% to a range of 4% to 5% versus the prior fiscal year. The company also raised its guidance for organic sales growth from a range of 4% to 5% to a range of 6% to 7%. Foreign exchange is now expected to be a 2% headwind to all-in sales growth for the fiscal year.

P&G confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2022 GAAP diluted net earnings per share growth in the range of 6% to 9% versus fiscal 2021 GAAP EPS of $5.50. The company continues to expect core earnings per share growth for fiscal 2022 in the range of 3% to 6% versus fiscal 2021 Core EPS of $5.66. The company added that given increased cost and foreign exchange challenges, it now expects to be at the low end of the fiscal year core EPS growth range at 3%.

Management added that its current fiscal 2022 outlook includes headwinds of $2.5 billion after-tax from higher commodity costs, $400 million after-tax from higher freight costs and $300 million after-tax from negative foreign exchange impacts. Combined, these items are a $3.2 billion after-tax headwind, or approximately $1.26 per share, to fiscal 2022 earnings versus fiscal 2021. The $3.2 billion headwind is an increase of $400 million after-tax versus guidance provided in January, with much of this increase affecting the company’s fiscal fourth quarter.