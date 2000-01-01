Cathie Wood Dumps Twitter, Reinforces Coinbase

ARK Investment Management, the firm headed by star growth stock picker Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), recently disclosed its 13F portfolio update for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on March 31.

ARK Invest is focused on disruptive companies that are changing the rules of the game for their respective industries. Companies that fit this bill can be difficult to identify, but getting it right means potentially benefitting from skyrocketing earnings multiples followed by years or even decades of high growth. On the flip side, this strategy suffers from high risk and volatility.

According to its latest 13F filing, ARK Invest’s top five trades for the quarter were steep reductions to its holdings in Twitter Inc. ( TWTR, Financial) and Palantir Technologies Inc. ( PLTR, Financial) and additions to its Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN, Financial), Block Inc. ( SQ, Financial) and Roku Inc. ( ROKU, Financial) investments.

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Twitter Inc.

The firm slashed its Twitter Inc. ( TWTR, Financial) stake by 92.27% for a remaining holding of 1,333,583 shares. The trade reduced the equity portfolio by 2.08% at the quarter’s average share price of $36.53.

Twitter is a popular microblogging social network founded by Jack Dorsey in 2006. The company derives the majority of its revenue from selling advertisements to businesses and other entities. It has its headquarters in San Francisco, California.

On April 20, shares of Twitter traded around $46.16 for a market cap of $35.25 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, driven by a strong Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 and an Altman Z-Score of 4.03. The profitability rating is 4 out of 10 as the bottom line fails to grow despite a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 17.4%.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

ARK also cut its Palantir Technologies Inc. ( PLTR, Financial) by 98.26%, leaving a remaining stake of 612,409 shares and slimming the equity portfolio by 1.91%. During the quarter, shares averaged $13.34 apiece.

Palantir is a data mining, analytics and software company based in Denver, Colorado. It mainly makes its money from government contracts, performing deep searches for criminal, financial, medical, communication and immigrant-related data.

On April 20, shares of Palantir traded around $12.95 for a market cap of $26.21 billion. Since it went public in October 2020, the stock is up 36%.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. It has plenty of cash following a successful IPO. Its profitability rating is 1 out of 10. The company is not yet profitable, as shown by operating and net margins that are in the negatives.

Coinbase Global Inc.

The firm’s biggest buy of the quarter was a 28.04% increase to its Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN, Financial) holding. The trade brought the position to a total of 6,982,749 shares and added 1.21% to the equity portfolio at the quarter’s average share price of $195.84.

Coinbase operates a secure cryptocurrency exchange platform where users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Founded by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, the company operates remotely without any official physical headquarters.

On April 20, shares of Coinbase traded around $147.57 for a market cap of $33.20 billion. Since going public in April 2021, the stock is down 55%.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. After a successful IPO, it is flush with cash, boasting a cash-debt ratio of 2.07 and a Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9. The profitability rating is 5 out of 10, driven by return on invested capital (ROIC) that has greatly surpassed the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) over the past two quarters.

Block Inc.

The firm also added another 34.47% to its Block Inc. ( SQ, Financial) investment for a total of 8,306,493 shares. The trade added 1.20% to the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares changed hands for an average price of $120.90 each.

Formerly known as Square, Block is a financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It primarily operates as a merchant services aggregator and a mobile funds transfer platform. The renaming to Block signifies the company’s dedication to blockchain-powered crypto.

On April 20, shares of Block traded around $114.78 for a market cap of $67.29 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is significantly undervalued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, with an interest coverage ratio of 7.01 and Altman Z-Score of 5.66 showing a solid balance sheet. The profitability rating is 5 out of 10. Revenue growth has been strong, though Ebitda has been more inconsistent.

Roku Inc.

ARK upped its stake in Roku Inc. ( ROKU, Financial) by 37.09% for a total holding of 8,271,196 shares, adding 1.17% to the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.53 in the three months through the end of March.

Roku got its start designing and selling digital media players for video streaming services. The San Jose, California-based company has since established its niche as a provider of middleware for streaming content and TVs and now offers its own smart TVs and related accessories.

On April 20, shares of Roku traded around $111.73 for a market cap of $15.80 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is a possible value trap.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 on the back of an interest coverage ratio of 78.89 and a Piotroksi F-Score of 7 out of 9. The profitability rating is 4 out of 10. ROIC has recently dropped below WACC again, indicating potential struggles with value creation.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, ARK Invest’s 13F equity portfolio consisted of holdings in 352 stocks worth a collective value of $23.95 billion. The turnover for the period was 13%.

The top holding was Tesla Inc. (TSLA) with 7.17% of the equity portfolio, followed by Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) with 5.86% and Coinbase with 5.54%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in the health care, technology and communication services sectors.