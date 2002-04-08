SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating FLMN, CNR, BFLY, and SRCL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Falcon Minerals Corporation, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc., and Stericycle, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 780-3993.



Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating whether the merger of Falcon Minerals Corporation and Desert Peak Minerals is fair to Falcon shareholders. Upon completion of the merger, assuming no adjustments to the equity consideration for Desert Peak’s net debt, Desert Peak’s equityholders will own approximately 73% and existing Falcon shareholders will own approximately 27% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether Falcon and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Falcon shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Falcon shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Falcon shareholders, Morris Kandinov may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (: CNR) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating whether the sale of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) for $24.65 in cash per share is fair to Cornerstone Building shareholders. The investigation concerns whether Cornerstone Building and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Cornerstone Building shareholders; (2) determine whether CD&R is underpaying for Cornerstone Building; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Cornerstone Building shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Cornerstone Building shareholders, Morris Kandinov may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (: BFLY) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Butterfly Network, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Stericycle, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. Stericycle disclosed it expects to pay over $80 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act concerning its operations in Latin America. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

