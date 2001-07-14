Zions Bancorporation to Webcast 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Zions Bancorporation (Nasdaq: ZION) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The meeting will again be held virtually and can be attended by navigating to the following website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FZION2022

As described in Zions Bancorporation’s proxy statement, shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions during the online meeting. Participation requires use of the 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card, email notice, or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

