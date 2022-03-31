First Horizon Bank Bolsters Local Businesses With $1 Million in Prizes

PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced the winners of the Back to Business Contest . Designed to celebrate resilient businesses in the communities the bank serves, the bank awarded $1 million in total cash prizes to 48 small businesses across 16 regions including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.

"Strong businesses are the cornerstone of strong communities, and championing those businesses is at the heart of everything we do," says Anthony Restel , President of Regional Banking. "First Horizon provides capital and counsel to local businesses and we look forward to working with these exceptional companies throughout the Southeast."

Click here to view the finalists and winners from each region below:

Alabama – Birmingham , Huntsville , Mobile

– , , Arkansas – Little Rock , Fayetteville , Jonesboro

– , , Florida – Ft. Myers, Naples , Jacksonville , Orlando , Miami , Ft. Lauderdale , West Palm Beach , Tampa , Sarasota

– Ft. Myers, , , , , , , , Georgia – Atlanta

– Louisiana – Baton Rouge , Lafayette , Lake Charles , Shreveport , Monroe , New Orleans

– , , , , , Texas – Dallas , Houston

A few of the winning businesses from across the region include:

Special Awards:

Best Video – Houston , Masterpiece Desserts

, Best Photo – Tampa / Sarasota , Aaron's Against the Grain Barbershoppe

"We are so grateful to First Horizon for this opportunity to invest more in The Kaizen School," says owner, Loren Howard. "We look forward to the opportunity to enhance our classroom spaces and create a safe and nurturing home-away-from-home for our daycare students."

About the Contest

To enter, businesses submitted a short description highlighting how they would use the money, along with a photo or video. The contest received 2,300 entries, ranging from a wide variety of businesses and services, including boutiques, trucking companies and local restaurants. Fifty finalists were selected and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners were determined by public voting in each city. The winning businesses were awarded $30,000, $10,000 and $5,000, respectively. A $5,000 sweepstakes prize was awarded to one individual in each community. There are also winners for Best Video and Photo Submission ($25,000 each) and six Judges' Picks winners ($25,000 each). For more information on the Back to Business Contest, please visit www.winwithfirsthorizon.com .

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $88.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

