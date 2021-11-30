LMC Announces Opening of The Remy

PR Newswire

Mid-rise luxury community in the heart of Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the opening of The Remy , a luxury apartment community in Plantation, located just west of Ft. Lauderdale. Leasing has started and residents are already enjoying what The Remy has to offer.

The mid-rise, lakeside community, which features 271 apartment homes, is located in the heart of Plantation, in the center of Broward County. The resort-inspired community combines upscale amenities, modern finishes, and a relaxing vibe that welcomes residents home.

Located at 651 NW 82nd Avenue, The Remy residents are minutes away from schools and a variety of restaurants and shopping, including Target, Publix, Aldi, Mustard Seed Bistro and Jarcaranda Italian. The community is very close to Plantation Central Park, which features Olympic-size pools, basketball courts, roller hockey rinks, pickleball courts, multi-use fields, exercise stations, pavilions, a 10-acre lake and much more.

"Between all the opportunities in this active neighborhood and the thoughtful design and features of the community, The Remy is the kind of place that residents will look forward to returning to each day," said McCarley Davis, President of LMC's Florida Division. "The beaches of Fort Lauderdale are just minutes away, but residents at The Remy will always wake up to water views thanks to the community's unique lakeside location. It just creates a calming and tranquil environment that keeps calling you back."

The Remy is conveniently situated between the beaches of Ft. Lauderdale to the east and the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Area to the west. Residents have easy access to downtown Plantation, entertainment venues, dog parks, Plantation Walk shops and restaurants, and more. The community is near major arteries in the region, as well as easy access to the Broward County Transit 88, 81 and 02 bus routes, which can connect residents to the Tri-Rail system and the Miami-Dade and Palm Beach transit systems.

The Remy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as a one+den option. The homes feature kitchens with Georgetown shaker cabinets and quartz countertops, with islands and wine fridges in select homes. Each home has luxury, wood-inspired flooring and plush carpeted bedrooms. The tiled bathrooms feature walk-in showers and 36-inch royal dreamer tubs.

Property features include a lakeside gazebo, the spacious clubhouse includes a grand fireplace, game room with pool table, shuffleboard, wine parlor, a large open kitchen and a library with coworking spaces. A two-story fitness center overlooks the pool and includes a separate mirrored yoga area. The resort-style pool offers residents lounge seating, grill stations and a hot tub. The garage features enclosed bike storage and two charging stations.

