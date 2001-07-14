Audacy Plans 45 Volunteer Events Nationwide to Celebrate Earth Day as Part of Companywide 1Day1Thing Sustainability Initiative

Audacy announced it will conduct 45 volunteer events nationwide to celebrate Earth Day as part of its 1Day1Thing Sustainability Initiative. The series of events, which will engage employees across the company, aim to make a positive impact on the communities in which the company serves and the planet. Projects including tree planting, park and waterway cleanups, recycling projects and habitat restoration, among others.

“We pride ourselves on our relentless commitment to supporting the health and success of the communities that are at the heart of our business, and we’re thrilled to unite our teams across the country to do some good for our planet,” said Jaimie Field, Director of Sustainability, Audacy. “Sustainability is a focal point of our Audacy Serves initiative, and we’re looking forward to leveraging these actions this Earth Day to make a lasting impact on our environment, both today and for generations to come.”

Local partnerships include Grow NYC in New York City, Fairmount Park Conservancy in Philadelphia, Anacostia Watershed Society in Washington D.C., Grow Good Gardens in Los Angeles, and Washington Park and the Nature Conservancy in Chicago. For a full list of what each Audacy team is doing as part of the companywide 1Thing Sustainability Initiative, please visit https%3A%2F%2Faudacyinc.com%2F1day1thing-events%2F.

Audacy Serves is Audacy’s social impact platform dedicated to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. As the nation’s audio influencer, Audacy uses its voice to raise awareness of social issues, bringing communities together for good. The company unites with its listeners, brands and employees to create positive impact through six pillars of commitment: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Civic Education, the Environment, Mental Health, Children’s Health and Veterans & Service Members

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005915/en/