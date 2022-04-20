Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on June 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2022.

The_Sherwin_Williams_Company_Logo.jpg

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected]

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]

