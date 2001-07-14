The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 19, 2022, after the market closed, Netflix reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter, while analysts had expected the Company to add 2.5 million net subscribers.

On this news, Netflix’s stock fell as much as 35% during intraday trading on April 20, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

