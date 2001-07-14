Golden Entertainment to Report 2022 First Quarter Results on May 5 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (800) 920-3359; the passcode is 22018469. A replay will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 for international callers; the passcode is 22018469. The replay will be available until May 8, 2022. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment’s management, please contact JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or [email protected].

