ESCO Technologies Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

St. Louis, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (:ESE) announced the following webcast:



Event: Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Date: Monday, May 9

Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time

Where: https://investor.escotechnologies.com



The Company will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on May 9, 2022, followed by a conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.

The conference call webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on ESCO’s investor website at https://investor.escotechnologies.com . The slide presentation will be utilized during the call and will be posted on the website prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, a replay will be made available after the call on the Company’s investor website. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the passcode 9495619.

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.

