Advance Auto Parts and Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Exclusive Partnership as Team's Official Auto Parts Retailer

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the seven-time World Series championship-winning baseball franchise, today announced an exclusive partnership, with Advance becoming the team’s official auto parts retailer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420006078/en/

Through the agreement, Advance will have a presence on in-stadium signage for all 2022 regular season home games. The Dodgers’ marks will be represented in Advance stores throughout the Los Angeles market.

Advance and the Dodgers will also collaborate on community activations, including the Dodgers’ Mexican Heritage games. Advance will serve as presenting sponsor for the day-night doubleheader on May 17. As part of the activation, fans attending either game will receive an exclusive Mexican Heritage Dodgers jersey with Advance branding.

“Our goal is to align with winning organizations that share our commitment to serving communities,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and e-Commerce. “The Dodgers have a longstanding tradition of excellence on the field and in the L.A. community and their fans are passionate about caring for their vehicles, making this partnership a home run. We look forward to serving L.A. area fans with quality parts and winning service while cheering the Dodgers as they look to advance towards another world championship.”

“We’re excited to welcome Advance Auto Parts as our official auto parts retailer to our partnership family,” said Corey Norkin, senior vice president of global partnerships, Los Angeles Dodgers. “We look forward to helping them further their growth in Los Angeles and having them be a part of the very popular Mexican Heritage Night.”

The partnership comes as Advance continues its growth in California and the L.A. market. The exclusive agreement also includes rights for Carquest Auto Parts, an automotive parts retailer owned by Advance, to also serve as the team’s official auto parts retailer. Additionally, DieHard® batteries, which are owned and sold by Advance and Carquest, will carry the designation as the Dodgers’ official car battery.

About Advance Auto Parts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 1, 2022, Advance operated 4,706 stores and 266 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,317 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers:

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with seven World Series championships and 24 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com%2FDodgers. For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420006078/en/