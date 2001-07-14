INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Mullen Automotive, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Mullen is the subject of a report released by Hindenburg Research on April 6, 2022, entitled “Mullen Automotive: Yet Another Fast Talking EV Hustle.” According to the report, “despite only spending ~$3 million in R&D in 2021, Mullen claims its solid-state battery technology is on track for commercialization in 18 to 24 months, putting it ahead of every major technology and automaker in the industry who have collectively invested billions on solving the problem.” The report also claims the Company distorted the results of purported battery testing and that an alleged joint venture didn’t exist.

