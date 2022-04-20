Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
TimkenSteel Announces First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

PR Newswire

CANTON, Ohio, April 20, 2022

CANTON, Ohio, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in high-quality specialty steel, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, will release its 2022 first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 4, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The live conference call will be broadcast at investors.timkensteel.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available at investors.timkensteel.com.

ABOUT TIMKENSTEEL CORPORATION
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in mobile, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,850 people and had sales of
$1.3 billion in 2021. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corp.

