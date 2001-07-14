Hostess Brands, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK) (the “Company”), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after market close. The earnings release will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time accompanied by a presentation.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13728809.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The Company produces a variety of new and classic treats including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, Inc., please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

