Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

1 minutes ago
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock, payable on June 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2022.

Pinnacle+West+Capital+Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $22 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona+Public+Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

