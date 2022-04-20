Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24th. Mathai Mammen, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

