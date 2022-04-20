UPDATE - Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

DUNMORE, Pa., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announce their declaration of the Company’s second quarter dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022.



Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank’s 22 full-service community banking offices, along with the Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Minersville Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital and virtual experience via digital services and digital account opening through online banking and mobile app.

For more information visit our investor relations web site through www.bankatfidelity.com.

