DENTSPLY SIRONA Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) ( XRAY), a company that purports to be the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies.



On April 19, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing the termination of Chief Executive Officer, Don Casey, effective immediately, and that Casey will also cease to serve as a member of the Company’s Board.

Following this news, shares of Dentsply Sirona dropped sharply by $6.52 per share, over 13%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022.

