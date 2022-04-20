We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., April 20, 2022

BETHESDA, Md., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2022 dividend of $2.80 per share. The dividend is payable on June 24, 2022, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

