FOX News Digital Finishes First Quarter as Number One in Multiplatform Minutes

FOX News Digital finished the first quarter of 2022 and the month of March as the top-performing news brand in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. This marks FOX News Digital’s fourth consecutive quarter ranking as number one in the category in the news competitive set. FOX News Digital closed out the first quarter of 2022 reaching 9.1 billion total multiplatform minutes, 4.6 billion total multiplatform views, and averaging 85 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors.* In the most recent month of March, the digital network delivered 3.5 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.6 billion total multiplatform views, and 79 million total unique visitors, posting double digit increases in both views and minutes versus the prior month.** March also marked the 13th straight month that FOX News outpaced every news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes. Throughout the first quarter, the FOX News Mobile App averaged nearly 6.4 million unique visitors and secured over 6.5 million in March.***

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set, with over 42 million total social interactions, notching the 91st consecutive month FOX News has placed on top. This was also the highest month since October 2018 for FOX News’ Twitter interactions, garnering over 4 million interactions (+337%). FOX News drove 18 million interactions on Facebook and over 20 million Instagram interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views, with over 356 million.

FOXBusiness.com earned its highest month in history in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in March, with 353 million multiplatform minutes (+61% versus the prior month) and 182 million multiplatform views (+35% versus the prior month), while also securing over 24 million multiplatform unique visitors. Additionally throughout the first quarter of 2022, the business network drove 792 million total multiplatform minutes (+17% versus prior quarter), 459 million total multiplatform views (+5% versus prior quarter), and averaged 27.5 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors (+6% versus prior quarter). FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most-viewed among the business news competitive set for the month, notching 73 million views in March. In fact, March delivered FOX Business’ highest month ever for the business network’s YouTube video views (+423% versus prior year).****

MARCH 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,676,000,000 (down 3 percent vs. March 2021)

CNN.com – 1,923,000,000 (up 5 percent vs. March 2021)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,509,000,000 (down 1 percent vs. March 2021)

CNN.com – 3,350,000,000 (up 3 percent vs. March 2021)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 79,170,000 (down 13 percent vs. March 2021)

CNN.com – 136,281,000 (down 6 percent vs. March 2021)

1Q’22 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 9,160,000,000 (down 18 percent vs. prior year)

CNN.com – 7,840,000,000 (down 41 percent vs. prior year)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 4,637,000,000 (down 13 percent vs. prior year)

CNN.com – 4,693,000,000 (down 31 percent vs. prior year)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 85,248,000 (down 11 percent vs. prior year)

CNN.com – 147,880,000 (down 5 percent vs. prior year)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, Jan-March 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, March 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, March 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], Jan-March 2022, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, March 2022, U.S.

