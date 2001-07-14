Lisa Detanna Named a Top 100 Financial Advisor by Barron's

On behalf of Raymond James we are proud to announce Lisa Detanna has been named by Barron’s to the 2022+Top+100+Financial+Advisors list, which spotlights one hundred top-performing advisors across the country.

Please join us in congratulating Lisa Detanna, and her team, for their exceptional dedication and service they provide.

Barron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors (2022). Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by over 1,121 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Data points that relate to quality of practice include professionals with a minimum of 7 years financial services experience, acceptable compliance records (no criminal U4 issues), client retention reports, charitable and philanthropic work, quality of practice, designations held, offering services beyond investments offered including estates and trusts, and more. Financial Advisors are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues produced and assets under management by the financial professional, with weightings associated for each. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an advisor’s investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron’s is not affiliated with Raymond James.

