Patria Announces First Quarter 2022 Investor Call

Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fcdw24zyk

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.patria.com%2F.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https%3A%2F%2Fir.patria.com%2Fir-resources%2Femail-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management of $23.8 billion as of December 31, 2021, and a global presence with offices in 9 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patria.com%2F.

