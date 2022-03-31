We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Friday, May 6, 2022, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:
Michaela Pewarski
[email protected]
646-429-1812

PR Contact:
Beth Sidhu
[email protected]
202-423-4414

Stagwell_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY31338&sd=2022-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2022-301529658.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY31338&Transmission_Id=202204201834PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY31338&DateId=20220420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus